OCAD U Gallery Crawl

Did you know OCAD U has multiple galleries for art & design? Guided tours will visit 6 exhibitions in the OCAD U Art District. Free admission with special programming at each venue. Hundreds of artworks on display, including painting, sculpture, new-media, photography, and live performance! Over 50 artists featured in venues across the OCAD U campus. Meet artists and curators in person to hear the stories behind their creative process!
Tours at 1:00pm and 1:30pm and 2:00pm, meet in 100 McCaul St. Lobby
www.ocadu.ca/event/gallery-crawl
Location Address - 100 McCaul St.
Event Price - Free
