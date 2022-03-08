Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

OCAD U Gallery Crawl

Mar 8, 2022

OCAD U Gallery Crawl

26 26 people viewed this event.

Did you know OCAD U has multiple galleries for art & design? Guided tours will visit 6 exhibitions in the OCAD U Art District. Free admission with special programming at each venue. Hundreds of artworks on display, including painting, sculpture, new-media, photography, and live performance! Over 50 artists featured in venues across the OCAD U campus. Meet artists and curators in person to hear the stories behind their creative process!
Tours at 1:00pm and 1:30pm and 2:00pm, meet in 100 McCaul St. Lobby

www.ocadu.ca/event/gallery-crawl

Additional Details

Location Address - 100 McCaul St.

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 561347

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 2nd, 2022 @ 01:00 PM

Location

OCAD University

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine