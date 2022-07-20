Old Growth: Resurrection, Regeneration, Intervention focuses on reconnecting artists and arts audiences to Old Growth trees and their habitats across the province.

The Gallery component of the project includes the presentation of 39 artists, working in many different mediums, who have created new artworks that resurrect our personal connections to wild forests, regenerate interest in the well-being of the forests, honour the people who have devoted their lives to saving these old trees and intervene or record interventions that focus public attention upon issues of concern to environmentalists.

The project is designed to impact our forests and relatively unknown wilderness areas by focusing public attention on their present states, especially the Old Growth forests that are under threat from various human forces/activities. The hope is that this art project can direct our gaze upon forests in 2022 and encourage dialogues and actions around increasing biodiversity in these wild areas, protecting remaining stands of old growth, and retaining our spiritual connections to these special places and beings.

August 3-21 at Propeller Art Gallery, 30 Ablell. propellerartgallery.com

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 6, 3 – 6 pm

Broken Forests Event: Monday, August 15, 7 – 10 pm featuring

Performance by Neryth Yamile Manrique (Colombia) & Cecilia Stelini (Brazil)

& Conversations and presentations by the Broken Forests Group