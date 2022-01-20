Old World Shoes Photo Exhibit

Old World Shoes is a celebration of older and independent shoe and shoe repair stores of Toronto. Created by Toronto photographer Henry VanderSpek, this exhibit features images, texts and videos of 15 shoe and shoe repair stores found throughout Toronto. The exhibit, which is presented as part of the 2022 DesignTO Festival, is on display inside Capri Shoes (820 Dundas St W, Toronto) – one of the businesses featured in the exhibit. Come see images, read texts excerpts of interviews and scan QR codes that take you to video interviews with some of the store owners.

An online talk with three very talented shoe makers will be held on Thursday Jan 27th from 12:00-1:00 PM. Visit culturesnap.ca/oldworldshoes for details and to register.

Please note that Capri Shoes is open Tuesday to Sunday 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM. Capri Shoes will be open on Monday January 31st (the final day of the exhibit) from 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM.

Thanks for attending the exhibit – and for supporting local small businesses like these!

Please share on social media using #oldworldshoesTO and tag @culturesnap on Instagram and @culture_snap on Twitter!