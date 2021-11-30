Henry VanderSpek- Old World Shoes

Opening reception of Old World Shoes – a photo exhibit by documentary photographer Henry VanderSpek that celebrates older and independent shoe and shoe repair stores of Toronto. The exhibit consists of images, text excerpts of interviews and links to videos. Dec 2-Jan 3, 2022. Opening reception fro 7-9 pm, Dec 2. Presentation at 7:30 pm.

Come hear the stories and touching anecdotes of these hard working business people. You may meet some of them on opening night as well.

COVID protocols in effect.

With thanks to the Artscape Foundation and the Ontario Arts Council.