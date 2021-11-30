Readers' Choice 2021

Henry VanderSpek- Old World Shoes

Nov 30, 2021

Opening reception of Old World Shoes – a photo exhibit by documentary photographer Henry VanderSpek that celebrates older and independent shoe and shoe repair stores of Toronto. The exhibit consists of images, text excerpts of interviews and links to videos. Dec 2-Jan 3, 2022. Opening reception fro 7-9 pm, Dec 2. Presentation at 7:30 pm.

Come hear the stories and touching anecdotes of these hard working business people. You may meet some of them on opening night as well.

COVID protocols in effect.

With thanks to the Artscape Foundation and the Ontario Arts Council.

Location Address - 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 564036

Thu, Dec 2nd, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
to Mon, Jan 3rd, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Daniels Spectrum

Art Exhibition

Art

