Onomatopoeias is a continuation and further exploration of Ian Carr-Harris’s interest in words and language; language as material, and the act of writing – making language speak – addresses our imaging of knowledge, our caress of its look, its trace of itself. To trace is to draw, and Ian Carr-Harris’s new works draw out, extend and disperse the intangible relations between word and image. Just as we are drawn into and absorbed by their material presence, they draw our attention.

On twelve blackboard-style panels and in cursive, Carr-Harris inscribes on each panel one of the following onomatopoeic words that refer to gestures and exclamations associated with the body’s pre-articulated language: Blurt, Chatter, Cough, Croak, Giggle, Gurgle, Humph, Moan, Mumble, Murmur, Screech, Wheeze. Below the tracing of each word, he inscribes its International Phonetic Alphabet (IPA) instructions communicating how that word is spoken, how it sounds. By drawing on the body’s presence (through the words that stand in for it), through the use of cursive script’s implications of meaning tied to the measure of the hand, and through the transcription of words to spoken use – the word as mark becomes the word made present.