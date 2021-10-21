Onyeka Igwe: The Real Story Is What’s In That Room

- News
This is the first solo exhibition in Canada by Onyeka Igwe and the North American premiere of her commissioned film, a so-called archive (2020)—a noir fiction combining the tenor of a radio play with the speech pattern of a corporate video tour, to interrogate the decomposing repositories of Empire. Nov 6-Feb 26, 2022.
Location Address - 1286 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON, M6H 1N9
Event Price - $0