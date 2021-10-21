Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Onyeka Igwe: The Real Story Is What’s In That Room

This is the first solo exhibition in Canada by Onyeka Igwe and the North American premiere of her commissioned film,.

Oct 21, 2021

Onyeka Igwe: The Real Story Is What’s In That Room

25 25 people viewed this event.

This is the first solo exhibition in Canada by Onyeka Igwe and the North American premiere of her commissioned film, a so-called archive (2020)—a noir fiction combining the tenor of a radio play with the speech pattern of a corporate video tour, to interrogate the decomposing repositories of Empire. Nov 6-Feb 26, 2022.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1286 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON, M6H 1N9

Event Price - $0

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 6th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM to
Sat, Feb 26th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine