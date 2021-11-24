Open Studio @ dis assembly: A Neurodiverse Arts Collective

dis assembly: A Neurodiverse Arts Collective

www.dis-assembly.ca

We are a collaborative and supportive arts collective dedicated to neurodiversity and affirmative, creative activity to shift the field of research creation, support conditions for neurodiversity, to rethink support and collaboration, and to create networks for mutual support, inventing our own ways for living.

We invite you to join us as we celebrate the opening of our new studio at Artscape Youngplace with an Open Studio, free and open to the public:

Saturday December 4th 2021, noon-3pm

Artscape Youngplace, 180 Shaw St. Studio 109, Toronto

Covid Protocols: Attendees are requested to present proof of vaccination, and remain masked while inside the Artscape Youngplace building.

This event is free of charge. No registration required.