ORB Gallery Event N2: Open Studio

Aug 11, 2022

6 6 people viewed this event.

ORB GALLERY PRESENTS
EVENT N2: OPEN STUDIO
Aug. 20 – 21 (sat 2-9, sun 2-6)

Featuring
“PILES OF SCRAPS” – a continuing series of sculptures and installations by Joshua Augusto
LIVE SOUND PERFORMANCE by Andrew Vargas
Aspire vol 1: Borscht & vol2: The Red Carpet
By Liam Sullivan

Drinks for donations will be available

Open studio is a chance to see what resident and orbiting artists have been working on. Joshua Augusto will be showcasing his ongoing study of reusability and rearranged compositions titled PILE OF SCRAPS. Andrew Vargas will be creating an environment of sound. Sampling & recording live ambience from the visitors & the event itself in a live-streamed installation. Liam Sullivan will be presenting 2 volumes from the Aspire trilogy, a satirical documentary series following ambitious individuals as they purse their career dreams in America.

Hope to see you there!

@joshua.augusto
@ledrew
@djsullyboy

Additional Details

Location Address - 124 Portland St Etobicoke, M8Y 1B2

Event Price - donation- based

Date And Time

Sat, Aug 20th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to Sun, Aug 21st, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Location

ORB Gallery

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

