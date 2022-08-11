ORB Gallery Event N2: Open Studio

ORB GALLERY PRESENTS

EVENT N2: OPEN STUDIO

Aug. 20 – 21 (sat 2-9, sun 2-6)

Featuring

“PILES OF SCRAPS” – a continuing series of sculptures and installations by Joshua Augusto

LIVE SOUND PERFORMANCE by Andrew Vargas

Aspire vol 1: Borscht & vol2: The Red Carpet

By Liam Sullivan

Drinks for donations will be available

Open studio is a chance to see what resident and orbiting artists have been working on. Joshua Augusto will be showcasing his ongoing study of reusability and rearranged compositions titled PILE OF SCRAPS. Andrew Vargas will be creating an environment of sound. Sampling & recording live ambience from the visitors & the event itself in a live-streamed installation. Liam Sullivan will be presenting 2 volumes from the Aspire trilogy, a satirical documentary series following ambitious individuals as they purse their career dreams in America.

Hope to see you there!

@joshua.augusto

@ledrew

@djsullyboy