Our Blue Planet

Humber Valley Art Club presents an open juried show and sale as a fundraiser for Endangered Canadian Wildlife Canada and increasing awareness of the ongoing plastic pollution crisis. Nov 8-28. Neilson Park Creative Centre, 56 Neilson. http://humbervalleyartclub.ca
Humber Valley Art Club is a nonprofit organization powered by volunteers.
Event Price - Donation of $30 or more payable to World Wildlife Fund Canada is a condition of entry -you will receive a tax receipt for your donation PAYMENT FOR ENTRY OF ARTWORKS: all payments are non-refundable -$20 for one painting, $40 for two paintings (which is the maximum) -by e-transfer or by cheque between September 1st to September 30th
Location - Neilson Park Creative Centre
Your Email Address - donwdesign@sympatico.ca
Venue Address - 56 Neilson, Etobicoke