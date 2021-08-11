COVID-19

Our Blue Planet

Humber Valley Art Club presents an open juried show and sale as a fundraiser for Endangered Canadian Wildlife Canada and.

Aug 11, 2021

22 22 people viewed this event.

Humber Valley Art Club presents an open juried show and sale as a fundraiser for Endangered Canadian Wildlife Canada and increasing awareness of the ongoing plastic pollution crisis. Nov 8-28. Neilson Park Creative Centre, 56 Neilson. http://humbervalleyartclub.ca

Humber Valley Art Club is a nonprofit organization powered by volunteers. 

Event Price - Donation of $30 or more payable to World Wildlife Fund Canada is a condition of entry -you will receive a tax receipt for your donation PAYMENT FOR ENTRY OF ARTWORKS: all payments are non-refundable -$20 for one painting, $40 for two paintings (which is the maximum) -by e-transfer or by cheque between September 1st to September 30th

Your Email Address - donwdesign@sympatico.ca

Venue Address - 56 Neilson, Etobicoke

2021-11-08 @ 12:00 AM to
2027-11-28

56 Neilson, Etobicoke, Neilson Park Creative Centre

Art Exhibition

Art

Neilson Park Creative Centre

