Corkin Gallery presents the solo photography exhibition Our relationship is beautiful due to the distance. Oct 20-Dec 19.

Michelle Forsyth has a career as an artist and professor. She has exhibited broadly for over twenty years. Ten years ago Forsyth was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s. Since this diagnosis, she has documented the progressive impact of the disease on her body by exploring the creative potential of the tremor in dialogue with the fine motor skills of her hand. Her multidisciplinary practice opens up new conversations between sculpture and photography.

For Michelle Forsyth, the progressive disease highlights the preciousness of time. When the mobility was restricted and wearing commercial clothes was impossible, the artist started to design and fabricate her own clothes to be suitable for her body’s mobility. In her practice the sensitive investment of time is visible through sewing, painting, drawing, printing, and knitting.

In Improvisations, her latest work, Forsyth includes herself for the first time wearing her own clothing design. By physically appearing in the artworks, the artist plays a visual game of showing herself wrapped into her patterned creations.

In the Footnotes and Knit Wear series, both sculptural and prints, Forsyth recreates patterns attached to her life before the disease. The artist crafts layered compositions from a collection of her clothes closet, ephemera and memorabilia. The artworks feature garments fallen into obsolescence as her body and physical capacities have changed under the influence of the disease.