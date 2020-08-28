Our Roots & Beyond visual arts exhibition featuring Latin American, African, Inuit, First Nations, Mediterranean and Eastern European artists. Sep 17-27, opening 6-10 pm Sep 17. Free.
Co-Curators: William Huffman, Alex Freeland
Artist List:
Nahum Flores
Jesus Mora
Erik Jerezano
Gomo George
Adrian “Sawtey” Hayles
Nyle Johnston
Ninjiukulu Teevee
Saimaiyu Akesuk
Ooloosie Saila
Anna Zinato
Mustafa Cetin
Georgeta Marcus
Aramika Kliavin
This event is made possible thanks to the support from the Canada Council for the Arts
Facebook Event: facebook.com/events/326485835207708
Location - Gallery 1313
Comments are Closed.