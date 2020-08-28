NOW MagazineAll EventsOur Roots & Beyond

Our Roots & Beyond visual arts exhibition featuring Latin American, African, Inuit, First Nations, Mediterranean and Eastern European artists. Sep 17-27, opening 6-10 pm Sep 17. Free.

Co-Curators: William Huffman, Alex Freeland

Artist List:
Nahum Flores
Jesus Mora
Erik Jerezano
Gomo George
Adrian “Sawtey” Hayles
Nyle Johnston
Ninjiukulu Teevee
Saimaiyu Akesuk
Ooloosie Saila
Anna Zinato
Mustafa Cetin
Georgeta Marcus
Aramika Kliavin

This event is made possible thanks to the support from the Canada Council for the Arts

Facebook Event: facebook.com/events/326485835207708

2020-09-17 @ 06:00 PM to
@ 10:00 PM
 

