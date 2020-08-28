Our Roots & Beyond visual arts exhibition featuring Latin American, African, Inuit, First Nations, Mediterranean and Eastern European artists. Sep 17-27, opening 6-10 pm Sep 17. Free.

Co-Curators: William Huffman, Alex Freeland

Artist List:

Nahum Flores

Jesus Mora

Erik Jerezano

Gomo George

Adrian “Sawtey” Hayles

Nyle Johnston

Ninjiukulu Teevee

Saimaiyu Akesuk

Ooloosie Saila

Anna Zinato

Mustafa Cetin

Georgeta Marcus

Aramika Kliavin

This event is made possible thanks to the support from the Canada Council for the Arts

Facebook Event: facebook.com/events/326485835207708