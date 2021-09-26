Readers' Choice 2021

Can our children help save our planet? 30 paintings that show and give information and helpful hints about endangered animals and.

Our Vanishing Planet

Can our children help save our planet?

30 paintings that show and give information and helpful hints about endangered animals and our planet

(also available online for children 4-14yrs.; a 33-page full colour book with more animals, puzzles and helpful tips).

“You’re never too small to make a difference.” (Greta Thunberg, Planet Activist.)

 

Location Address - 4709 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9A 1A8

Event Price - FREE

Sat, Oct 9th, 2021 @ 12:00 AM to
Sun, Dec 5th, 2021 @ 04:00 AM

Montgomery's Inn

Art Exhibition

Art

