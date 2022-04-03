Our World: The Wonder and The Worry

This show is a dynamic mix of artwork that balances the love and respect we hold for our natural world while drawing attention to the devastating changes affecting us due to climate change. “Our World” depicts both the reverence and the beauty of our natural environments as well as the concern for what we are witnessing across the planet.

Join us at the Leslie Grove Gallery from Wednesday, April 6 to Sunday, April 24 at the Leslie Grove Gallery, open from 12-5 PM. The Opening Reception is on Thursday, April 7 at 6-8 pm.