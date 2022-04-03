Our World: The Wonder and The Worry

Readers' Choice 2021

This show is a dynamic mix of artwork that balances the love and respect we hold for our natural world while drawing attention to the devastating changes affecting us due to climate change. “Our World” depicts both the reverence and the beauty of our natural environments as well as the concern for what we are witnessing across the planet.

Join us at the Leslie Grove Gallery from Wednesday, April 6 to Sunday, April 24 at the Leslie Grove Gallery, open from 12-5 PM. The Opening Reception is on Thursday, April 7 at 6-8 pm.

Location Address - 1158 Queen Street East, Toronto ON M4M 1L2

Event Price - Free

Wed, Apr 6th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to Sun, Apr 24th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

