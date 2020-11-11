Owen Gordon: Towards the Horizon exhibition. Nov 26-Dec 19. Presented in partnership with Black Artists’ Network In Dialogue (BAND), part of the proceeds from sales will be directed to BAND emerging Artists exhibitions program, which allows BAND Gallery to provide support to Black Artists who have not had the opportunity to showcase their work in a professional gallery setting.

Owen Gordon’s first solo exhibition at Nicholas Metivier Gallery presents a survey of seminal examples of his work from the 1980s to the present. A careful observer of life with a passion for people, Gordon illuminates different narratives with vibrant colours and patterns. In addition to a prolific painter, Gordon is also a sculptor and writer. Over the last four decades, he has experimented with different styles including portraits, landscapes, still lifes and abstractions. While influences stretch as wide as Pablo Picasso to Tom Thomson, at the core of Gordon’s work is his rich life story.

Born in Jamaica, the landscape and music was formative in his approach as a young artist and still is to this day. At the age of 38, Gordon emigrated to Canada where he worked for the City of Toronto until his recent retirement. He never stopped painting throughout his career, but rather used his daily experiences and the people he read about or encountered, to fuel his practice.

About Black Artists’ Network In Dialogue (BAND)

Located at 19 Brock Ave in Toronto, BAND supports, documents, and showcases the artistic and cultural contributions of Black artists in Canada and abroad. BAND works to encourage dialogue among Black artists, cultural workers and the larger society to inspire, enlighten, and educate through the arts.