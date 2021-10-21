Halloween

Oct 21, 2021

Pandora In The Box

16 16 people viewed this event.

Part of the 2021 CAMINOS festival (www.caminos.ca)

‘Pandora in the Box’ is a short, surreal comic, arranged into a maze for the reader to travel through as they follow the story. It experiments with comics formatting and layout, and reworks the Pandora myth to look at the nature of Hope. Is Hope a resource, or is it an active process? Can Hope be created? If so, how?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2021 and SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2021 – On view from 1– 5 pm both Thu & Sat, limited capacity in effect. Fully online version also available anytime.

Additional Details

Location Address - 585 Dundas E #120, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 561305

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 21st, 2021 @ 01:00 PM to
Sat, Oct 23rd, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Location
Aki Studio

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

