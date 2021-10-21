Part of the 2021 CAMINOS festival (www.caminos.ca)

‘Pandora in the Box’ is a short, surreal comic, arranged into a maze for the reader to travel through as they follow the story. It experiments with comics formatting and layout, and reworks the Pandora myth to look at the nature of Hope. Is Hope a resource, or is it an active process? Can Hope be created? If so, how?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2021 and SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2021 – On view from 1– 5 pm both Thu & Sat, limited capacity in effect. Fully online version also available anytime.