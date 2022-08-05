Paradigm Shift

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The pandemic initiated a worldwide shift, Susan’s artwork reflects the emotions, challenges, hopes, and despair during this time.
Susan is a spirit-guided artist with over thirty years in her body-based psychotherapy practice. Today her love for painting infuses emotions, life lessons, and spiritual teachings.
Her beautiful pieces will be on display for the month of August with a meet and greet reception on the 18th from 1-3pm.
Location Address - 2180 Queen Street East
Event Price - free