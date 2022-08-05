Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Paradigm Shift

Aug 5, 2022

Paradigm Shift

5 5 people viewed this event.

The pandemic initiated a worldwide shift, Susan’s artwork reflects the emotions, challenges, hopes, and despair during this time.
Susan is a spirit-guided artist with over thirty years in her body-based psychotherapy practice. Today her love for painting infuses emotions, life lessons, and spiritual teachings.
Her beautiful pieces will be on display for the month of August with a meet and greet reception on the 18th from 1-3pm.

Additional Details

Location Address - 2180 Queen Street East

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 18th, 2022 @ 01:00 PM
to 03:00 PM

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine