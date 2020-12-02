PathoGEN Error: COMPILING 2020

Group exhibition of work by students in the historic course COVID 19 Responsive Art at OCAD University.

People all over the globe are finding ways to continue their lives while living with COVID 19. The class worked together to be creative and resilient without studios on campus, in new states of introspection, while exploring new materials used at home. The group exhibition includes audiovisual productions, photo essays, paintings, digital illustrations, and fashion.

Dec 2-March 31.

Find the link to the exhibition in the Instagram bio @ocadudrpt