Patrick Howlett: texting the humours

Building on an interest in the esoteric roots of abstraction, the diagram, and self improvement guides, this varied group of new paintings were made by layering multiple forms and ideas in a process that keep both adsorption (the accumulation of substance on a surface) and absorption (the ability to be assimilated by the body or substance) continually in play. Indeed the mediums used here themselves soak into the cloth, merge softly or rise slightly from the surface. Is it silly to consider paintings as a form of digestion or distillation, each resulting in their own particular temper?