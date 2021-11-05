PaykanArtCar Exhibition

New restaurants

Nov 5, 2021

This historic 1974 Paykan Hillman Hunter was once a gift from the Shah of Iran to Romanian Dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu and has been transformed into a vehicle for human rights. Painted by Iranian artist and activist Alireza Shojaian, the car calls attention to LGBTQ+ oppression and other human rights abuses in Iran.

Visit http://www.paykanartcar.com and follow @paykanartcar for more information. 3.19.27(2 Gallery, 1956 Gerrard E. Nov 24-Dec 15. Free. Registration not required.

Hours- Wednesday – Sunday from 11 am. to 7 pm.

Location Address - 1956 Gerrard St E. Toronto, Ontario M4E 2B1

Event Price - FREE

Wed, Nov 24th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM to
Wed, Dec 15th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM

3.19.27(2)

Art Exhibition

Art

