Perpetually Ubiquitous, is an interactive virtual space in which viewers are presented with choices that will lead them through a collage of various works by BIPOC filmmakers, musicians and poets that revolve around the intersections of our communities. Navigating a space where queer identities are constantly colliding in a never ending portrait of those that have always been and always will. Presented as a self navigation, this space allows us to explore and interact in new ways with the images, sounds and words that were created by us, for us, now and always. April 10 at noon until April 30 at midnight. Available on CFMDC.tv.

https://www.cfmdc.tv/events/perpetually-ubiquitous-webspace

Curated by Sonya Mwambu.