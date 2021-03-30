Personal Space

Patel Brown East presents the group exhibition with works by Luke Painter, Tristram Lansdowne, Ella Gonzales. April 2 to May 8. http://www.patelbrown.com

The works in this exhibition conjure unsettled, and sometimes unsettling spaces that address the contemporary interior. Existing in differing degrees of relation to inhabitable locations, these works navigate the terrain between digital rendering, dream-image and place.

In Luke Painter’s intricate ink drawings, twentieth-century textiles collide in compositions that are part of his ongoing investigation into the zone between pattern and representation.

Tristram Lansdowne’s watercolours originate from his ongoing collection of images of homes, drawn from real estate listings, design websites and interior product advertisements. Lansdowne critiques the elaborate staging and immaculate surfaces of supposedly aspirational homes, underscoring the artifice of their construction.

Ella Gonzales’ paintings are based on digital 3D models of rooms in her former family homes in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Canada. She removes traces of individual occupancy to shape an architecture that speaks to her migrant experience.

In these artworks, Gonzales, Painter and Lansdowne bring the contemporary interior into focus, framing these spaces as both containers and constructions of memory, desire and ideology.