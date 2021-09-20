PHOSPHENES: OSHEEN HARRUTHOONYAN PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

Osheen Harruthoonyan is a photographer who merges movement with themes of cultural heritage and renewal. Hand printed on gelatin silver paper, his limited-edition prints bring together images of the macro – the sun, Saturn, mount Ararat – with the micro – specks of dust, tiny organisms – to create a new perspective of the world around us, challenging our perception of familiar sights and landscapes through interweaving themes of hope and wonder into the visual narratives we interact with on a daily basis. PHOSPHENES exemplifies this creative approach.

Osheen’s work has been featured in numerous international exhibits, collections and publications, most recently at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, the Louvre in Paris, as well as features on Vice!, Bravo! Arts, Space Channel, the CBC’s “Exhibitionists” and the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Los Angeles.