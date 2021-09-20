Election

Osheen Harruthoonyan is a photographer who merges movement with themes of cultural heritage and renewal. Hand printed on gelatin silver.

Sep 20, 2021

PHOSPHENES: OSHEEN HARRUTHOONYAN PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

5 5 people viewed this event.

Osheen Harruthoonyan is a photographer who merges movement with themes of cultural heritage and renewal. Hand printed on gelatin silver paper, his limited-edition prints bring together images of the macro – the sun, Saturn, mount Ararat – with the micro – specks of dust, tiny organisms – to create a new perspective of the world around us, challenging our perception of familiar sights and landscapes through interweaving themes of hope and wonder into the visual narratives we interact with on a daily basis. PHOSPHENES exemplifies this creative approach.

 

JOIN US FOR OUR OPENING RECEPTION: SATURDAY,SEPTEMBER 25 from 12-5pm @ THE CARDINAL GALLERY www.thecardinalgallery.ca

Osheen’s work has been featured in numerous international exhibits, collections and publications, most recently at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, the Louvre in Paris, as well as features on Vice!, Bravo! Arts, Space Channel, the CBC’s “Exhibitionists” and the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1231 Davenport Rd.

Event Price - FREE

Location ID - 560668

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 24th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Thu, Oct 7th, 2021 to

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

