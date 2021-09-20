The Cardinal Gallery presents the photography exhibition Phosphenes. Sep 24-Nov 7. Opening reception noon-5 pm, Sept 25. 1231 Davenport. http://www.thecardinalgallery.ca

Osheen Harruthoonyan is a photographer who merges movement with themes of cultural heritage and renewal. Hand printed on gelatin silver paper, his limited-edition prints bring together images of the macro – the sun, Saturn, mount Ararat – with the micro – specks of dust, tiny organisms – to create a new perspective of the world around us, challenging our perception of familiar sights and landscapes through interweaving themes of hope and wonder into the visual narratives we interact with on a daily basis. Phosphenes exemplifies this creative approach.