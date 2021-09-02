COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Piece’s of a different Puzzle

Richard Jacobson's latest exhibition 'Piece's of a different Puzzle' showcases his skill and creativity when it comes to combining hyper-realistic.

Sep 2, 2021

Piece’s of a different Puzzle

8 8 people viewed this event.

Richard Jacobson’s latest exhibition ‘Piece’s of a different Puzzle’ showcases his skill and creativity when it comes to combining hyper-realistic portraiture with his own personal experiences. Whether the work in question describes a bowl of bones, an old six-shooter, or a vintage batman PEZ-dispenser, Jacobson manages to maintain the balance between artifice, personality and subject matter that has shaped artists and their work since the renaissance era.  ‘Piece’s of a different Puzzle’ is truly a statement on Jacobson’s ability to capture reality through the use of his upbringing in Saskatchewan, as many of his pieces, such as ‘Learning to Walk’ (2017) and ‘The Hauler’ (2020), have an air of nostalgia about them, making them seem familiar and warm to anyone who happens to encounter his work. Jacobson imbues his works with a specific sense of longing, an almost tangible quality of his work, that all viewers can relate to.

Additional Details

Venue Name - Abbozzo Gallery

Event Price - $0

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 10th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
Sun, Oct 3rd, 2021 to

Location
401 Richmond Street West, Online Event

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Abbozzo Gallery

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine