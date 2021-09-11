- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Propeller Art Gallery presents Plane To See, an exhibition of recent mixed media and photo-based work that explores the landscapes.
Propeller Art Gallery presents Plane To See, an exhibition of recent mixed media and photo-based work that explores the landscapes of controlled burns. Using a carpenter’s plane, Patella shaves off layers of photographs and paint, using the plane as another tool, to reveal the slow passage of time. Sep 22-Oct 10. 30 Abell. https://propellerartgallery.com/exhibitions/plane-to-see-frances-patella/
Your Name - Tom Taylor
Your Email - info@propellerartgallery.com
Event Price - free
Venue Name - Propeller Art Gallery, 30 Abell
Venue Description
Propeller Art Gallery, now in its 25th year, is an artist-run co-operative and exhibition space in Toronto’s Queen West Art + Design District that supports innovative, sustainable programming. Propeller garners critical acclaim and engages public interest by supporting the creative, curatorial, and commercial endeavours of artists. Its primary focus is to support member artists in their careers through innovative programming and practical professional experience including; exhibition design and installation, promotions, sales and fundraising. Propeller Gallery engenders a supportive community that heightens awareness and appreciation for the arts by providing captivating and inclusive programming, community building, networking, and partnership opportunities.