Playtime – A Pop-Up Gallery by Shawn Thompson

In his first-ever photography series titled, Playtime, artist Shawn Thompson drew inspiration from our inherent childlike sense of wonder, limitless imagination, and pure-hearted joy – but with a twist. A comedian with a self-admittedly dark sense of humor, Shawn features familiar and often iconic toys and games in each piece that play on social and political themes, themes that when discovered, the viewer can’t help but smile and nod in understanding. Nov 27-Dec 2.

For one week only, Torontonians are invited to take in Shawn’s thought-provoking photography at his pop-up exhibit in midtown Toronto.

ABOUT SHAWN

Shawn Thompson is no stranger to the art world. He’s an award-winning Canadian performer with a prolific background in show business as both an actor and a director. From guest hosting The Joan Rivers Show to directing Puppets Who Kill, where he received a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Director and a Gemini Ward for Best Direction, Shawn has appeared in both film and television. He was an established stage entertainer early in his career, performing as a magician, circus performer and stand-up comedian. He can currently be seen on the Netflix show “My Perfect Landing.” Over the last three years, Shawn has re-immersed himself in his lifelong love of photography with a focus on the themes and issues he cares most about. Playtime is a collection his edgy and conceptual work that he created during the pandemic.