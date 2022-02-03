- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Whether it’s folks we’ve known since childhood or a kindred spirit we’ve recently met, friendships hold us together. These are the people with whom we share our joys and laughter and support us through the hard times.
To celebrate such friendships, Leslie Grove Gallery is now featuring the artworks of seventeen Artists’ Network members and their kindred spirits in the PLUS ONE Members Show running from February 2-20, 2022.
Location Address - 1158 Queen Street East
Event Price - Free