Feb 2, 2022

Plus One Members Show

Whether it’s folks we’ve known since childhood or a kindred spirit we’ve recently met, friendships hold us together. These are the people with whom we share our joys and laughter and support us through the hard times.

To celebrate such friendships, Leslie Grove Gallery is now featuring the artworks of seventeen Artists’ Network members and their kindred spirits in the PLUS ONE Members Show running from February 2-20, 2022.

Location Address - 1158 Queen Street East

Event Price - Free

Wed, Feb 2nd, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to Sun, Feb 20th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

