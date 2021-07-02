COVID-19

Liza Eurich

MKG127 Gallery presents the exhibition pockets, postscripts, peonies. Jul 10-Aug 21. http://mkg127.com Liza Eurich investigates the ethics and hierarchies of labour associated.

Jul 2, 2021

Liza Eurich investigates the ethics and hierarchies of labour associated with domestic space, as well as how we inhabit and populate this space through the mediation of language and the accumulation of objects. In this show she presents work that: is cast, is solid, is hollow but appears solid, is surprisingly heavy, is semi-transparent, is only partially visible, is text-based, is based on instructions, is ambiguous, has hidden components, is influenced by interior designer Dorothy Draper, makes references to surrealism, is autobiographical, could be functional, functions as a vessel, mimics the real, contains the real, is a remaking of a tool, is monochromatic, is paired down, is placed gently, lives in a pocket, points to a threshold, shifts in the wind.

2021-07-10 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-08-21 @ 06:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

MKG127

