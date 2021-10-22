Dates: October 26 ­– 31, 2021

Hours: 12 noon – 6 pm

Location: Stephen Bulger Gallery, 1356 Dundas Street West, Toronto ON

To book your appointment, please visit our Eventbright link.

The Stephen Bulger Gallery is pleased to host Pop-Up 2021. Five galleries from across Canada will come together in a collaborative effort to showcase some of Canada’s best artists by designing a small-scaled art fair inside SBG. Visitors can look forward to curated collections highlighting Contemporary and Historical artworks. We are excited to welcome back Michael Gibson Gallery, Pierre-François Ouellette Art Contemporain, TrépanierBaer, and Wil Aballe Art Projects.

Spontaneous visits are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Entry will be timed to every 30 minutes.

We are pleased to be participating in ADAC’s Toronto Gallery Week. This online and in-person initiative supports and promotes galleries in the city with ongoing or special in-gallery programming, including those who are hosting other galleries in their spaces during this week. To learn more, visit here.

COVID Contingencies in Effect:

All gallerists and the SBG team are fully vaccinated. To ensure a safe experience for our visitors, proof of vaccination (or medical exemption) paired with a valid photo ID will be required at the door for entry for all guests over the age of 12. Masks and physical distancing will be in effect as this is an indoor event. Please note that a non-contact infrared forehead thermometer scan will also be mandatory upon entry. We have set a limit of 30 visitors in the gallery at any one time (less than our allowable capacity of 120 persons).