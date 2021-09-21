Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Portals – An Art Installation

Immersive, light installation. Sep 21-Oct 20. College Park, 444 Yonge. http://downtownyonge.com Each space we traverse can be traced through our steps and.

Sep 21, 2021

Portals – An Art Installation

9 9 people viewed this event.

Immersive, light installation. Sep 21-Oct 20. College Park, 444 Yonge. http://downtownyonge.com

Each space we traverse can be traced through our steps and the directions we take. As we pass through each window, we reflect inwards adding a new dimension. Walk through the Portals, with each step you take, reflect – look back, stand still and hopefully you see new horizons.

Additional Details

Location Address - 444 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2H4

Location ID - 562150

Date And Time
Tue, Sep 21st, 2021 @ 12:00 AM
Wed, Oct 20th, 2021 to

Location
College Park

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine