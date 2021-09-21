Portals – An Art Installation

- News
Immersive, light installation. Sep 21-Oct 20. College Park, 444 Yonge. http://downtownyonge.com
Each space we traverse can be traced through our steps and the directions we take. As we pass through each window, we reflect inwards adding a new dimension. Walk through the Portals, with each step you take, reflect – look back, stand still and hopefully you see new horizons.
Location Address - 444 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2H4
Location ID - 562150