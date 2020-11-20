Portraits in COVID Times: Documenting a Nation in Change

The photographs featured in this exhibition were taken between March and October 2020. They show how Canadians are living through this significant moment in time. Represented are a selection of photographs that were submitted to the Canada COVID Portrait online project, which launched in April 2020, inviting citizen and professional photographers alike to participate with the goal to create a visual record of this transformative period. The resulting exhibition touches on all aspects of our changed lives — family, work, leisure, sports, culture, religion, celebrations, health, transportation and political engagement. Each photograph speaks to the ingenuity, kindness, grief, humour, hope and creativity that have emerged from our shared pandemic experience.

Through its open call, the Canada COVID Portrait online project received more than 5,000 photographs from across the country documenting this turbulent period and the effects it will have on future generations.

These photographs were selected by Arden Burrows, Jeff Harris, Sophie Masson, Taryn Potasky and George Pimentel, the team behind the project.

For more information, visit canadacovidportrait.ca.

The large-scale images on the façade of Harbourfront Centre’s Main Building at 235 Queens Quay West are on exhibition through early Winter 2021.

The exhibition expands the week of November 23, with additional images on display at 318 Queens Quay West (Rees Street Parking Lot).