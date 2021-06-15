Post Tenebras Lux

A CONTACT Photography Festival exhibit and inaugural show by photographer Thomas Brasch at the new Bob Carnie Gallery on Dundas West. This exhibit of photographic transformations consists of a series of glowing orbs set on a 40×40″ and 60×60″ black background. The artist is present on weekends. As this gallery is close to other galleries in the west end, it is an ideal starting point for gallery hopping.

June 15 to July 13. Closed on Mondays. Appointments are also available to view the work outside of gallery hours.

https://thomasbrasch.com/