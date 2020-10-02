NOW MagazineAll EventsPostcards from the Psyche

Postcards from the Psyche

Postcards from the Psyche

by
111 111 people viewed this event.

Henderson Lee Gallery presents Postcards from the Psyche, an online exclusive solo exhibition of original watercolour and oil paintings by John N. Inglis.

hendersonleegallery.com

Image: John N. Inglis, Spring Voices, 2017, Watercolour, 17″ x 23″

 

Date And Time

2020-10-02 @ 03:00 PM to
2020-10-31 @ 03:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Henderson Lee Gallery

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.