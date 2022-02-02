Readers' Choice 2021

Joshua Vettivelu

Feb 1, 2022

Join us for the reopening of Joshua Vettivelu’s installation prayers for a word (or lack that builds a world) in our Loft Gallery. This final installment of our Public Space project features hundreds of castings of the artist’s grandmother’s hands, created using beeswax infused with ‘Ceylon’ cinnamon. Visitors can view Vettivelu’s exhibition every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning on February 4, 2022, and ending on March 6, 2022, during the hours of 10 am to 4 pm.

Location Address - 143 Simpson Ave, Bowmanville, ON L1C 2H9

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 4th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, Mar 6th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

