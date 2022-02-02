Join us for the reopening of Joshua Vettivelu’s installation prayers for a word (or lack that builds a world) in our Loft Gallery. This final installment of our Public Space project features hundreds of castings of the artist’s grandmother’s hands, created using beeswax infused with ‘Ceylon’ cinnamon. Visitors can view Vettivelu’s exhibition every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning on February 4, 2022, and ending on March 6, 2022, during the hours of 10 am to 4 pm.