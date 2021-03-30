Dumontier & Farber

NOW MagazineAll EventsDumontier & Farber

Patel Brown presents the exhibition Precarity by Michael Dumontier and Neil Farber.  Their paintings—whether small one-offs or large compositions within a series—appear simple in concept and application, like the best art and design often does (precision, in fact, being one of the most difficult tricks in the book). Utilizing various juxtapositions of familiar objects (flowers, animals, houses, books), their works read as a categorical indexing of linguistic and painterly explorations under invisible headings: “feelings,” “thoughts,” “incongruities,” “punchlines.” April 3 to May 8.

http://www.patelbrown.com

2021-04-03 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-05-08 @ 05:00 PM
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Patel Brown

