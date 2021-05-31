Celebrating the tremendous talent, imagination, and creativity of BIPOC artists and designers at OCAD University About this event Project 31: New Futures is a unique and immersive fundraising experience that launches a remarkable collection of work by Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) artists and designers from the OCAD University community. Supported by OCAD U faculty and staff, this world-class collection will feature up to 50 lots. Pieces will be sold in a silent auction from June 16 to 30 and selected pieces will be sold during a live auction event on June 24. All funds raised from both the silent and live auctions will support BIPOC students through bursaries as well as programming by faculties. https://project31-2021.eventbrite.ca

The collection includes works from Kevin Bae; Jason Baerg; Michael Belmore; Nathan Eugene Carson; Shea Chang; Kestin Cornwall; Vanessa Dion Fletcher; Sugandha Gaur; Andre Y. Kan; Natalie King; Kotoba Jewellery; Surendra Lawoti; JJ Lee; Julius Poncelet Manapul; Ashok Mathur and Soleil Launière; Michael Lee Poy; Shevon J. Lewis ; Charmaine Lurch; Sanaz Mazinani; Anna Jane McIntyre; Peter Morin and Ayumi Goto; Kathy Moscou; Nithikul Nimkulrat; Emma Nishimura; Eugene Paunil; Abigail Permell; Gary Taxali; Yaw Tony; Annie Tung; Natalie Majaba Waldburger; Alia Weston Jewellery; Amy Wong; and Shaheer Zazai.

Silent Auction Access: From June 16 to 30, you will have time to review items from the collection during our silent auction. All bidding will be remote and be done from your mobile phone or computer. Live Auction Event Access: On June 24 (7 pm to 8 pm).