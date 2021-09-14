Pulse Topology

The Bentway and Exhibition Place present an interactive light and sound art installation by Mexican-Canadian media artist, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. The installation takes over a massive, enclosed storage chamber nestled beneath the Gardiner Expressway and features 3,000 lights that react in real time to visitors’ heartbeats. Oct 2-31. Tue-Fri 5-10 pm, Sat-Sun noon-10 pm, closed Mon. Pay-what-you-can with a suggested minimum contribution of $5. http://www.thebentway.ca/pulseTO

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: Proof of vaccination required. Masks must be worn at all times when attending the exhibit.