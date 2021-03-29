QueerCab: Shadows of the Past

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre’s online QueerCab spotlights shadow and video works that ruminate on the past, with projects animating the cabaret windows. How do memories, recollections and interpretations of the past shape our present and future? What personal and collective histories linger on? March 31 – April 7. Free. QueerCab is a curated space for emerging artists and creators at any stage of their practice, to develop skills, take risks, have fun, and experiment with the possibilities of their work. buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/queercab

DATES

Shadows of the Past

March 31 – April 7

Transitory Present

April 30 – May 7

Imagined Futures

May 22