Random Encounters exhibition. Randomness meets language and the mythology of the common era. Random Encounters is the result of two-and-a-half years of combining pseudo-randomness with material ranging from individual words through golden age Hollywood to current events. CL Fisher is a Toronto-based generative artist, working mainly in code-based forms. To Feb 8. Tue-Sun 8:30 am – 5:00 pm.

https://exhibitions.clfisher.com/random_encounters/