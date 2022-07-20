RATED PG VOL. 2

Join us at Rated PG vol. 2, our art showcase/party featuring local talent and creativity across multiple disciplines. Rated PG brings together emerging artists and art enthusiasts for a vibrant party celebrating Toronto’s arts community.

Support local artists. Enjoy live performances. Sip and shop a selection of small artisans. Be groovy. Stay glowing.

•Live performances

•Art displays

•Local vendors

•Cash bar

•DJ

When: Saturday August 6th | 6:30 PM – 11 PM

Where: 1233 Queen St W Rear

Cost: $35 Advance | $40 at door