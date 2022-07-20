- News
RATED PG VOL. 2
Join us at Rated PG vol. 2, our art showcase/party featuring local talent and creativity across multiple disciplines. Rated PG brings together emerging artists and art enthusiasts for a vibrant party celebrating Toronto’s arts community.
Support local artists. Enjoy live performances. Sip and shop a selection of small artisans. Be groovy. Stay glowing.
•Live performances
•Art displays
•Local vendors
•Cash bar
•DJ
When: Saturday August 6th | 6:30 PM – 11 PM
Where: 1233 Queen St W Rear
Cost: $35 Advance | $40 at door
