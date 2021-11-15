Susan Ruptash & Doris Purchase

Propeller Art Gallery presents the exhibition Raw Material.

Although their work contrasts in many ways, Susan Ruptash and Doris Purchase share a desire to bring attention to overlooked objects – for Susan it is viewing the paper itself as art rather than a vehicle upon which to make art. For Doris it is highlighting the frame and supporting parts of art. The attraction is in the opposites supporting each other in subtleness of colour or lack thereof, a love of the seemingly simple statement and presentation.

The work in Raw Material continues my quest to reveal the hidden qualities of Japanese washi. Working primarily with heritage washi, I apply minimal interventions to form a new expression for each sheet of washi. I want to draw attention to the translucency, gorgeous fibre structure, subtle colours, surface textures, as well as the hidden qualities of strength and the subtle differences caused by the choice of fibre, drying method, even the quality of the water used in the process. Susan Ruptash

Susan will be present in the Gallery on November 27th & 28th and December 4th & 5th.

Working with what I had in my studio was meant to be. Leftovers from starting my larger pieces and from finished pieces – off cuts of frames, a bric-a-brac of wires, hinges and nails. This exhibition is about the parts of what makes up a painting hung on a wall without the painting. The pandemic hit – things fell apart, and much was revealed. Things such as inequalities and what we truly need to sustain us. These pieces are about unmaking and making new. Doris Purchase

Doris will be present in the Gallery on November 27th & 28th, December 2nd & 5th