Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery present RE-TRACE – Post-war Sarajevo 1996 & 2019, a photo exhibit by Denis McCready.

Denis McCready photographed post-war Sarajevo in April and May 1996. Amidst the spring blossoms, the ruins and the newly reopened cafés, people walked everywhere, safely, in what felt like a suspended state of being. They had stopped dying, but they hadn’t started living again. Having gone back 23 years later, McCready captured a transformed city, yet some ghosts of the siege still lingered. How long does it take for the traces of war to disappear?

Book your guided visit with the artist at SignUpGenius. Maximum 4 people per slot.https://bit.ly/retrace_1996_2019

Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery – 1681 Dundas St W, Toronto.