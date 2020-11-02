Remastered at the Aga Khan Musuem

Remastered opens new windows on the Museum’s world-class collection of Persian, Turkish, and Mughal Indian manuscript paintings. Anchoring the exhibition will be a selection of 11 resplendent masterworks that rarely go on display. Nov 7-March 21, 2021.

Digital interactives developed in collaboration with Ryerson University Library will allow visitors to explore 40 additional pieces from the Collection and get immersed in heroic stories from the manuscripts.

Typically, only a small selection of the Museum’s manuscript paintings are on display at a given time. The intact manuscripts can only be left open to one 2-page spread, while individual folios, like other works on paper, can only be exhibited for so long before they sustain light-related damage.

To achieve this effect, the Exhibitions team partnered with Ryerson University Library to create 11 interactive hubs. These include: digital restorations of damaged works in the Collection, illustrating how a painting might have looked when it was originally completed; engaging interpretive animations of scenes depicted in the manuscripts; and lightboxes with 3-D visualizations of paintings from the Collection.

In addition, by scanning QR codes planted throughout the gallery, visitors can activate interactives on their smartphones, allowing them to delve into the history behind the masterworks and make connections to other objects in the Collection. https://www.agakhanmuseum.org/exhibitions/remastered