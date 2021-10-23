Both an external exploration of surface and the material qualities of paint, as well as a reflection of a personal journey. These newest works mark a divergence in practice while remaining faithful to perspectives and relationships that push it forward. Corynn Kokolakis is a figurative painter whose practice merges the disparate roles of mother and artist. Influenced by motion and materiality, her vivid renderings explore memory, childhood development, and caregiving. Her direct painting style investigates the labour of mark-making and material characteristics of oil paint: playing between the stillness of the image and the dynamic movements inherent in the physical process. The exhibition Resurfacing runs from Oct 27 to Nov 7, reception 7-9 pm, Oct 29. Leslie Grove Gallery, 1158 Queen E.

Open from 12-5 pm. Details at https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca/

#Motherartist, #Underwaterart, #Figurativeartist, #Childhooddevelopment, #Onthecusp, #Canadiancomteporaryartist, #comingofage, #paintingchildren , #paintingchildren , #oilpainter , #allaprima