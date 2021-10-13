Rethink x Uncovered Gallery

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Uncovered Gallery: A photo exhibit showcasing breast cancer experiences of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour from the 2021 edition,.
Uncovered Gallery: A photo exhibit showcasing breast cancer experiences of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour from the 2021 edition, to increase representation, understanding, and listening.
October 14-28 , excluding Monday’s. Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst.
Location Address - 28 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R5
Event Price - Free
Location ID - 560571