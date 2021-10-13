Halloween

Rethink x Uncovered Gallery

Oct 13, 2021

Uncovered Gallery: A photo exhibit showcasing breast cancer experiences of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour from the 2021 edition, to increase representation, understanding, and listening.

October 14-28 , excluding Monday’s. Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst.

Additional Details

Location Address - 28 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R5

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 14th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Thu, Oct 28th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM

Location
Stackt Market

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

