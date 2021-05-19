Amy Montgomery

NOW MagazineAll EventsAmy Montgomery

Solos paintings exhibition Reunion.  Each piece evokes a nostalgic gathering place or familiar view – an invitation to return and reconnect. May 27 to June 9. https://www.musegallery.ca

Location - Muse Gallery

 

2021-05-27 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-06-09 @ 05:00 PM
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Muse Gallery

