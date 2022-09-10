Jean-Daniel Rohrer: RHYTHMS AND CORRESPONDENCE

Thompson Landry Gallery invites you to experience RHYTHMS AND CORRESPONDENCE by Jean-Daniel Rohrer, on display in our Stone Distillery Gallery September 15th – October 9th, 2022.

RHYTHMS AND CORRESPONDENCE, is a solo exhibition of 21 striking new works by artist Jean-Daniel Rohrer. Rohrer’s visual language developed from the world of graphic arts and emerged from the pictorial tradition before being filtered through a unique and distinctive exploration of his medium. Painting, collage, stenciled letters and numbers, a mix of memory fragments, signs, writings and ideograms stream together. From this complex structure emerges a body of work of striking originality and marked contrasts.

Using repetition Rohrer has added a rhythmic cadence to his artwork. We discover images and symbols from the past and present mirrored in each work; continuing this rhythmic beat they transport the viewer back to the past only to astonish them with a stunning new perspective.