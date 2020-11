Gallery Gevik presents an exhibition featuring the hard-edged paintings of Rita Letendre and the geometric sculptures of Kosso Eloul. Canadian art icons of the 1960s, 70s & 80s, this exhibition spotlights how the two artists influenced each other throughout those creatively fertile years.

Nov 18-Dec 11.

Gallery hours – Tue – Sat Noon to 6 pm

Sun and Mon: By Appointment Only. http://gevik.com