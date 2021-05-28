NOW MagazineAll EventsRiverdale ArtWalk

Now in its 24th year in the Riverdale/Leslieville area of Toronto, the festival has grown to reach an audience of over 25,000 art enthusiasts and supporters with an international reach online. 100 Artists featured with over 3,000 original pieces of art for sale! Riverdale ArtWalk Online is the place to find the artist profiles & stores and an event calendar including in-person and virtual activities. Tent tour – June 19 & 20 11 am-5 pm. Virtual opening June 18 at 7 pm on Instagram. https://riverdaleartwalk.ca

2021-06-18 @ 08:00 AM to
2021-07-02 @ 11:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

