Romeo’s World – Yorkville Murals

THE ART OF GIN: ART WHERE YOU DON’T EXPECT IT

Yorkville Murals is a three-day arts, music and food and drink festival taking over Yorkville Sept 24-26. Romeo’s Gin World is a gallery hub where drink and creativity become one. Each cocktail is inspired by the three artists presented in the gallery. The artists are: Stikki Peaches, Birdo and Miss Me. Come down to look at the artwork and drink the flavors.

September 24-26 – Gallery open

Gin Bar open Friday 5:00 – 9:00 PM

3 cocktails for $20 at the door

ABOUT ROMEO’S GIN

Imagined in Montreal and launched in 2015. A gin celebrating creativity. A spirit designed for non-conformists, for those who live without limits and who create what makes us reflect and move forward. With its freshly creative botanicals, juniper, lavender, cucumber, almond, dill and lemon, romeo’s gin reminds us of the freshness of the first days of spring. Each limited edition showcases selected local urban artists from the market it enters.